The Tenth Voice • Saturday May 22nd, 2021 – Trans Talk – Kendall Martinez-Wright

The Southern Ute Behavioral Health Division would like to call all Native American Artists to help us submit Native American Recovery Card ideas to the Recovery Cards Project. The Recovery Cards Project was created by Colorado’s opioid anti-stigma campaign, Lift The Label, to spotlight the importance of recovery. Working with artists in Colorado and nationwide, OBH developed free greeting cards to celebrate recovery, the efforts of those working to achieve it, and the people who support and encourage them. OBH is excited to add new cards to our line, but we need your help to find a diverse group of Colorado artists, including artists in recovery. All interested artists should submit their information to this form by May 7. Artists will be compensated. Send questions to charlotte.whitney@state.co.us.