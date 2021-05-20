newsbreak-logo
The Tenth Voice • Saturday May 22nd, 2021 – Trans Talk – Kendall Martinez-Wright

 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the fourth Saturday of the month and time again for Trans Talk on The Tenth Voice. Join hostesses Una and Fiona Nowling as they welcome Kendall Martinez-Wright on the program to talk about her life and why she has decided to run for Missouri State Representative next year.

