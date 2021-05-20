Take a tour of this Scandi-inspired lake house that's a lesson in blending ultra-modern and quirky vintage style
With its uninterrupted views over the bay, towering evergreen trees, and cozy cabin-like feel, you'd be forgiven for thinking this modern home was tucked away on some remote Scandinavian island. It's actually suited on the shores of the beautiful Bellingham Bay in Washington state. However, the brief for interior designer, Lisa Staton was to create a home that had clear European influences. The owner, being originally from Sweden, wanted their home to be a balance of contemporary design and antique pieces they had collected from back home.www.livingetc.com