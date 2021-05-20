newsbreak-logo
North Carolina man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for heroin and firearm charges

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMikal Huff, 19, of High Point, was sentenced on May 14 to 121 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin; distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Huff pleaded guilty to these charges December 16, 2020.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
