North Carolina man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for heroin and firearm charges

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.