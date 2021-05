Despite challenges created by the pandemic, Kingston’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 – 2022 is looking good, City Manager David Bolling told city council this week. “For the sixth year in a row, I am presenting you with a General Fund budget that is balanced with no tax increase. I’m also very pleased to say that, for the fourth year in a row, this budget is balanced without the use of our fund balance. This maintains our steadfast commitment to operate this city on existing revenue,” Bolling said.