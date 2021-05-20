Buffalo Trace Distillery releases Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon

"When I come back like Jordan, wearin' the 4-5, it ain't to play games with you, it's to aim at you," Jay-Z rapped on his retirement-announcing record, The Black Album. The line references NBA great Michael Jordan's own return from an 18-month retirement. Who wouldn't want to be like Mike, stepping down as one of the best and returning still at the top of their game? Jordan won three more championships. Jay-Z has released five number one albums since his own supposed retirement. These feats only add to their legacies.