Buffalo Trace Distillery releases Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon
In honor of Col. E.H. Taylor, Buffalo Trace is releasing a one-time edition Warehouse C Bourbon in the E.H. Taylor Jr. lineup. The 10-year-old Bottled in Bond bourbon was aged in Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1885. It was the barrel warehouse he was most proud of – the final piece in his “model distillery.” Taylor highlighted Warehouse C twice in the lithographed book he commissioned, and it is the only warehouse in the book to get its own feature.www.lanereport.com