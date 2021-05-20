newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Buffalo Trace Distillery releases Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon

lanereport.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Col. E.H. Taylor, Buffalo Trace is releasing a one-time edition Warehouse C Bourbon in the E.H. Taylor Jr. lineup. The 10-year-old Bottled in Bond bourbon was aged in Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1885. It was the barrel warehouse he was most proud of – the final piece in his “model distillery.” Taylor highlighted Warehouse C twice in the lithographed book he commissioned, and it is the only warehouse in the book to get its own feature.

www.lanereport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Trace Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#Warehouse C Bourbon#Col E H Taylor#Bond Bourbon#Releases#Tours#Feature#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksDaily Beast

The Secret History of Bourbon

From important still designs to the real reason why distillers began charring barrels, many important details of bourbon history are often missing from modern accounts of the spirit. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about some of the most...
DrinksFood & Wine

The Brewer Behind Bourbon County Stout Is Releasing His First Beer in a Decade

"When I come back like Jordan, wearin' the 4-5, it ain't to play games with you, it's to aim at you," Jay-Z rapped on his retirement-announcing record, The Black Album. The line references NBA great Michael Jordan's own return from an 18-month retirement. Who wouldn't want to be like Mike, stepping down as one of the best and returning still at the top of their game? Jordan won three more championships. Jay-Z has released five number one albums since his own supposed retirement. These feats only add to their legacies.
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

High West Distillery & Saloon releases limited edition bottle of Rendezvous Rye

Utah’s first legal distillery, High West Distillery & Saloon has released a limited edition bottle of Rendezvous Rye featuring the art of American artist Ed Mell. Known for their ability to craft Whiskey that is both distinctive and delicious, it only makes sense that High West Distillery would want to make sure that even their limited edition bottles feature something magical.
RecipesGarden & Gun

Bourbon Trail Chili

“This chili was created by Sara Gibbs for Glenn’s Creek Café at Woodford Reserve Distillery (she often checked up on the cooks to make sure they weren’t altering her recipe). Using local ground beef, bourbon-smoked paprika, and Kentucky bourbon, this is a Kentucky Proud dish. It contains several flavor notes from the bourbon flavor wheel (herbal, citrus, wood, and spice). The chili can be served in a bowl, over tortilla chips with garnishes, or as the main component of Sara’s Hoot ’n Holler Taco Salad, composed of chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chopped onions, sour cream, and salty corn chips.” —Ouita Michel in her new cookbook, Just a Few Miles South. Read our interview with Michel here.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

England’s The Lakes Distillery Releases Whiskymaker’s Reserve No. 4

The Lakes Distillery out of England recently announced the release of The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No. 4, a whisky that described as “an artistic exploration of maturation and blending.”. The single malt whisky was matured in Oloroso, PX and red wine casks, comprising Spanish, American and French oak. Bottled at 52%...
Drinkswgvunews.org

Eastern Kille Distillery

Eastern Kille Distillery wins double gold at the World Spirits Competition. We talk about the uniqueness of the winning and how Eastern Kille spirits is a small batch distillery sitting in the heart of the GR North Monroe industrial district. Brandon Voorhees Cofounder of Eastern Kille Distillery with comment.
Food & Drinkswashingtonbeerblog.com

Ballard’s Skål Beer Hall welcomes Sig Brewing for a Valhalla Dinner

Skål Beer Hall invites you to the next installment in its Valhalla Dinner Series. These events feature multi-course, paired beer dinners that include beer from a select local brewery. The Valhalla Dinner with Sig Brewing takes place on Sunday, May 16th, from 6:00 – 9:00. More info and tickets (required) here.
TrendHunter.com

Bourbon Home Party Kits

Brain Brew Custom Whiskey created a fun and interactive way for people to learn about the history of whiskey, experience award-winning bourbons and create their own recipes. The WoodCraft Custom Bourbon Home Party Kit shares the essentials for four adults to set up a placemat, mixing cups and set aside their tasting journal. There's an interactive video that helps to kick-start the journey and it takes drinkers back to the time of 1800 where bourbon was born.
Drinkswinemag.com

Barrell Private Release A01A Bourbon

Concentrated toffee aromas entice on the nose. While this cask-strength beast opens fiery, adding just enough water brings out a bright and fruity side: dried cherry, orange and lemon peel slide into vanilla and caramel. The spicy finish is tinged with fleeting espresso and campfire smoke, too. This is a limited-edition micro blend of Bourbons aged 5 to 15 years, with 70% of the blend 15 years old. Kara Newman.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Tonewood Brewing Releases Parkway To Paradise In Collaboration With Morey’s Piers

WILDOWOOD, New Jersey – South Jersey craft beer enthusiasts and vacationers can look forward to this summer’s beer collaboration between Tonewood Brewing and Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildowood, NJ. Parkway to Paradise, a dry-hopped Pilsner, will be available exclusively at Morey’s Piers on Wildwood’s boardwalk beginning Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day.
Murphysboro, ILWiscnews.com

Bourbon Maple Fizz

Ben Heller, operations manager at the award-winning Murphysboro, Illinois, restaurant, 17th Street Barbecue, offers his take on a Bourbon Maple Fizz. This bright, sunny cocktail will be featured at the restaurant this summer, but he gives us a preview of his delightfully refreshing, patio-ready recipe. Bourbon Maple Fizz. 2 oz...
Drinksvinepair.com

The Major Kentucky Distilleries and the Bourbon Brands They Produce, Mapped

It’s no secret that all American states can legally produce bourbon, but Kentucky is the spirit’s undisputed heartland. There are more than 9 million barrels aging in the Bluegrass State — twice the number of its inhabitants — with 2.1 million barrels filled in 2019 alone. That production streams out...
Frankfort, KYwhisky.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery: Updates on expansion progress

The Buffalo Trace Distillery published a detailed press release on the current status of its expansion. For several years now, the company has been investing 1.2 billion US dollars in new infrastructure with a focus on building new warehouses. The family-run distillery, whose history dates back to 1775, is located in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky and besides the Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon they own whiskey labels such as E.H. Taylor, George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee.
Mequon, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Distillery proposed for Foxtown Brewery

MEQUON — Foxtown Brewery is one step closer to adding a small distilling operation after the Mequon Planning Commission last week recommended the request to the Common Council. The distillery will be located in the same historic building at 6411. W. Mequon Road that once housed breweries dating back to...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Paul Sutton Bourbon

Paul Sutton is a new bourbon brand, one which seemingly came out of nowhere, overnight. That might lead you to believe that the Kentucky-based operation is simply sourcing whiskey from elsewhere, but that’s not the case: Paul Sutton is making its own distillate, under the direction of Myra Barginear, a New York oncologist (and a former Miss Mississippi!) with deep roots in Kentucky whiskeydom.
Richmond, VABrewbound.com

Bryant’s Cider Releases New Bourbon Aged Cider

RICHMOND, VA – Bryant’s Small Batch Hard Cider announces the release date for the next barrel aged cider, “Dark Unicorn”, Friday May 28 and their Richmond and Nelson county locations. “Dark Unicorn” is Bryant’s best selling “Unicorn Fuel” cider, made with Rosehips and Hibiscus, that’s been aged in Bowman Brothers...
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Still Austin Launches Limited-Release Cask Strength Bourbon

Texans have a new high-proof whiskey to sip on. Austin-based distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. has launched its first limited-release Cask Strength Bourbon. The dark-hued, 118 proof (59 percent ABV) spirit is available for purchase starting tomorrow at the Still Austin distillery and will begin shipping to retailers across the Lone Star State this weekend. Only 1,100 cases of the new Bourbon will be released this month, with an additional 1,100 cases slated for distribution in September.
Simply Recipes

Bourbon Cherry Crisp

Cocktail cherries are a common garnish in drinks so it’s not much of a leap to liquor up the cherry filling of a crisp with some bourbon. For this cherry crisp the fresh fruits are pitted but left whole for a substantial bite, sweetened with a bit of sugar and boozed up with a splash of bourbon. The vanilla and caramel notes from the alcohol are a natural pairing with the sweetness of in-season cherries.
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Virginia Craft Beer Pioneer Crandall Dies at 64

Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday, the company announced on social media. He was 64. Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but always maintained hope, his wife, Heidi Crandall, told The News-Leader. “Steve did not let the...