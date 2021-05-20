Review: ‘Army Of The Dead’ Is Great Gruesome Fun For Summer 2021

On the heels of HBO Max releasing Zack Snyder's director's cut of "Justice League," the divisive filmmaker hops from one major streamer to another with next week’s Netflix premiere of “Army of the Dead,” released in a limited theatrical release tomorrow, May 12th. One can’t title a zombie movie anything “…of the Dead” and not expect to draw comparisons to the great George A. Romero, but Snyder’s pedigree includes helming the only good remake of one of the master’s undead flicks in his 2004 version of “Dawn of the Dead.” So does the new one match up to either that taut horror remake or the works of Romero himself? Yes and no. There are elements of this aggressive action extravaganza that are tightly conceived and executed—mostly in the “zombie headshots” department. There are also themes that feel muddled and characters that are incredibly thin—yes, even for a movie like this one for which character is rarely a strong suit. Still, the film delivers on what it promises in its title, which may be all that’s needed for Snyder fans and those looking for a new action movie in an era when it still feels like all the blockbusters have been delayed.