Vigo County man guilty of manslaughter, jury says

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury Wednesday reached a guilty verdict against a Vigo County man accused in the 2018 stabbing death of his roommate. Ashley Alan Richey was arguing with his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley Lawson, at their residence on State Road 159 over a parking spot. According to reports, Richey stabbed Lawson three times–once in the arm, the chest and the back during the dispute. Lawson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.