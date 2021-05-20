Holsey Chapel CME Church to celebrate 120th anniversary

MARIETTA, Ga. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Plan now! Bid your price! Invest in Your Future with this Multi-Seller 40 Property Auction Conducted by John Dixon & Associates. This spectacular multi-seller auction event will be held on Tuesday, May 25 at 2:00pm. There will be 40 properties in 33 offerings across four states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Iowa. Many of the properties will be selling at absolute auction, to the last & highest bidder, with no minimums, and no reserves! The auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven “live in-person”/”simulcast online” auction format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office. The live auction will be held at Home 2 Suites (off Delk Road), at 2168 Kingston Court, Marietta, GA 30067.