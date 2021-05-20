newsbreak-logo
Marietta, GA

Holsey Chapel CME Church to celebrate 120th anniversary

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 22 hours ago

Holsey Chapel CME Church, 416 Cole Street in Marietta, will celebrate their 120th anniversary in the parking lot on June 13 at 2 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Albert Lee III of College Park CME Church. The them is "120 Years: Reflecting on the Past, Working in the Present and Anticipating the Future."

