Review: Don't bother lighting a candle for this 'Seance'

There are some actors who enter the entertainment industry relatively quietly, but Antoinette Robinson has been making a buzz since her first on-screen appearance about a decade ago. After getting her first major opportunity in the TV series Hart of Dixie, Antoinette scored another big break when she was cast in the Tyler Perry series The Haves and the Have Nots. She is perhaps best known, however, for her role in the Netflix series Dear White People. As the show gets ready to enter its fourth and final season, Antoinette is looking forward to one last go-round with her cast mates and to whatever the future has in store for her next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Antoinette Robinson.