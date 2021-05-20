Education and Workforce Development Cabinet releases April 2021 unemployment report

newsbreak-logo
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2021 unemployment rate was 4.7%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC). The preliminary April 2021 jobless rate was down 0.3 percentage points from March 2021 and down 12.2 percentage points...

