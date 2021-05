The new CIRCM system will equip all the service’s current helicopters, beginning from the UH-60M Black Hawk, and the Future Vertical Lift helicopters in development. The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to begin the full-rate production of the laser-based Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system on April 30, 2021. The firm-fixed-price contract, worth slightly less than 1 billion USD, will procure an unspecified number of CIRCM systems to equip all the helicopters currently serving in the U.S. Army, beginning from the UH-60M Black Hawk, as well as the winners of the competitions within the Future Vertical Lift program, which will replace the current helicopter fleet.