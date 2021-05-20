Necromunda: Hive War – Unboxing The New Starter Set

If the full game of Resident Evil Village isn't enough for you, this collector's edition might just be for you. The Collector's edition to Resident Evil 8 contains a whole bunch of goodies to satiate the hunger of fans who crave physical collectibles related to the latest in the Resident Evil series starring the fan favorite, Lady Dimitrescu. Inside the box to the RE8 collector's edition you'll find the game itself, a poster containing a map of the titular village, a figure of series regular Chris Redfield, a steelbook case to store your game disc, an artbook showing off tons of beautiful stills of the game, various in-game items like the Samurai Edge weapon and a Mr. Everywhere accessory. We're covering so much of Resident Evil Village with tons of news, game help, and comparisons. To get your fix on everything Resident Evil, stay here with IGN.