ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played May 10-16, it was announced today. The third-year guard averaged 24.3 points on .471 shooting and 8.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game in leading the Hawks to an undefeated 4-0 week. Among Eastern Conference players, he was 6th in points per game and tied for 4th in assists per game. The Hawks have now won 11 straight at State Farm Arena, the longest active home win streak in the NBA. This is the third time in Young’s career that he has won Player of the Week honors (for games played March 18-24, 2019 and Oct.