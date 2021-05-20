Someone Discovered The 'Jeopardy!' Theme Mashes Up Perfectly With Quad City DJ's 'Space Jam' And Created A Masterpiece

We’ve seen hybrids from New Balance before, but they’re taking the iconic 1500 upper and putting it on the 991 sole unit to bring fans the New Balance 1591. The 1591 upper uses an array of raw and synthetic materials, including nubuck, suede, leather, pigskin, and mesh, which repurpose 74% of materials from surplus stock. The array of maroons and mustard yellows contrast against the grey mesh and different hues of blue used on the lower portion of the shoe. Combine that with the brown nubuck on the collar and balance out the 1591 and the classic N logo stitched on the side paneling finishes off this new silhouette.