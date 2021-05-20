Someone Discovered The 'Jeopardy!' Theme Mashes Up Perfectly With Quad City DJ's 'Space Jam' And Created A Masterpiece

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS WEEK! If you grew up as a comics fan in the 1970s in the UK you’ll no doubt have a version of this story to tell. With pocket money limited, and the newsagent shelves absolutely crammed full of weekly anthology comics of every genre imaginable, it was a near impossible choice to select just a couple of gems from the bursting treasure chest of comics wonders. Racked among those comics was a magazine weekly called Look and Learn which was full of the most beautifully illustrated articles on history, science, geography and literature. Its comics content though was extremely limited so it was never even a consideration on the weekly comics shopping trip. Despite its educational focus, though, we all secretly yearned to be able to read each issue of Look and Learn. Because within its otherwise far too worthy pages was one of the most spellbinding strips in the history of UK comics – The Trigan Empire.