D&D: Five Bard Spells That’ll Strike A Chord

Has the magic gone out of your Bard? Here are five spells to remind everyone in your party why Bards are the best. Bards can be one of the best classes in D&D, they have it all. They can fight, they are good at skills, and they can cast spells. Now in a lot of ways, the other classes can outshine them–Bards aren’t as good at fighting as Fighters or Barbarians, and they only have one spell that does Fire damage. But, their spellcasting can be surprisingly devastating with the right mindset. Sorcerers might blast their foes with fire, and clerics might heal their allies, but Bards find ways to turn their allies into weapons. Here are five spells that every Bard should consider for their list.