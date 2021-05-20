Star Wars: X-Wing – Trident Class Card Upgrades

There are a few franchises that have done the art-deco future and done it well – with Bioshock being a more dystopian version. Today, Retro Machina aims to bring an action-packed adventure alongside some puzzle-solving as a worker drone sets out to uncover just what makes his world tick. With a visual inspiration from the works of Arthur C. Clarke and Isaac Asimov, the game aims to both tickle the nostalgia bone while also making one pine for a future that will never exist – but is fun to imagine. Using an isometric viewpoint helps it stand out quite a bit, and looks like a lot of fun. Your robot avatar can fight – or hack to get past obstacles. Retro Machina is playable now on PC via Steam, as well as the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 on consoles and $16.99 on PC, with a 10% early bird discount taking it to $15.29.