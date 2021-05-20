newsbreak-logo
Star Wars: X-Wing – Trident Class Card Upgrades

belloflostsouls.net
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAtomic Mass Games has released some new images for the card and ship for the upcoming Trident-class Huge Ship. Come take a look!. Alright X-Wing fans, get ready for the Republic to bring the pain with a new Huge Ship. We knew it was slated for release this summer. And now we’re getting a better look at the cards also included for this ship!

