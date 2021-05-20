newsbreak-logo
Vermont State

Editorial: Vermont and its 'unfriendly' rep

Addison Independent
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how Vermont gets its reputation as being unfriendly to business?. Consider this example: Burlington-based Encore Renewable Energy has spent the better part of two-plus years working with Middlebury College on land it owns to build a large-scale solar farm on 30 acres off South Street in Middlebury. After clearing nearly every hurdle the Agency of Natural Resources has put before it, the project might be stalled for a year because of a single concern: jeopardizing grassland bird habitat.

