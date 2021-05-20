Dear Homeward Bound: Should bunnies be kept outdoors?

My friend has a really cute bunny, Bugsy, that lives in her room and we hang out with her when I’m over there. But one time we forgot to put her back in her cage and she chewed up some cords and peed on the carpet. Now my friend’s dad says it’s not safe to keep Bugsy inside and that she needs to go outside and live in a hutch. We think this is really unfair and are wondering if you have any advice about what we could say to get him to change his mind and let Bugsy live in the house.