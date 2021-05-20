newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dear Homeward Bound: Should bunnies be kept outdoors?

Addison Independent
 14 hours ago

My friend has a really cute bunny, Bugsy, that lives in her room and we hang out with her when I’m over there. But one time we forgot to put her back in her cage and she chewed up some cords and peed on the carpet. Now my friend’s dad says it’s not safe to keep Bugsy inside and that she needs to go outside and live in a hutch. We think this is really unfair and are wondering if you have any advice about what we could say to get him to change his mind and let Bugsy live in the house.

addisonindependent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunnies#Great Outdoors#Homeward Bound#Exercise#Dear Homeward#Jessica Danyow Homeward#Cute#Hutches#Chewing Cords#Time#People#Chores#Supervised Fresh Air#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPleasanton Express

Show me the bunny

Double P Rabbitry will host an intermediateto advanced-level Show Rabbit Clinic for kids on Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m.-12 noon. Topics will include how and what to feed your rabbits, how to properly handle them, how to select a champion meat pen and much more. They will also learn how...
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

The Man Who Ate A Deer Using The Deer’s Own Teeth

There are two types of people in this world, those who think they're badasses and real badasses. This guy is a real badass. I stumbled upon this story of Francis Wharton over the weekend, and I thought it needed to be shared. Wharton was a loner, Dottie. A rebel. He...
Animalswrangellsentinel.com

Peakaboo bunny

CeAirra Glaser loves to carry her pet rabbit, Luna, all over town to enjoy the sights, but not when it's raining hard. "Rabbits aren't supposed to get super wet," the high school sophomore said. Glaser originally bought the clear backpack to carry around her two cats - "my cats both actually like it" - but then hit on the idea of making it a rabbit carrier too when taking Luna on a visit to a friend's house. She has been taking her rabbit on sightseeing walks for about a month now.
Animalsspokanepublicradio.org

Experts Warn People To Leave Baby Wild Animals Alone

Spring means there are a number of new baby animals in the great outdoors. But experts warn that it's not a good idea to try to care for any animals you assume have been abandoned. Dr. Marcie Logsdon from WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital says it's common to find creatures like...
AnimalsSmithonian

Why Cats Love to Sit in Boxes—Even Fake Ones, According to Science

It is no secret that cats adore sitting in anything square-like. Social media is filled with images of cats squeezing themselves into cardboard shipping boxes, baskets, suitcases, drawers, and plastic storage bins. In 2017, the social media tag #CatSquare showed multiple felines plopping themselves in square outlines on the floor made with masking tape.
Pets12tomatoes.com

People Are Loving These Life-Sized LEGO Cats

When assembled, they are life-sized but they also have that retro look like they are right out of an 80s videogame. If there’s one thing that we realize about people, it’s the fact that they love cats. In fact, you might even say that they can’t get enough of them.
Petshot96.com

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
Petspilotonline.com

In ‘How to Be a Good Creature’: 13 good teachers, not one of them human

The title is “How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals” by Sy Montgomery, Illustrated by Rebecca Green (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 208 pp., 2018). The first thing you need to know is that Sy Montgomery is a female naturalist and adventurer who travels the globe to research her books on creatures of the wild.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

This $12 Robotic Cat Toy Is So Entertaining, It Keeps Pets Interested for Years

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The first few months of working from home were a dream come true for me because I have three cats. At any moment of the day, I could take a breather to interrupt their naps and snuggle — a penance for self-imposed isolation. The comfort they provide is undeniable, but when their nap time is over and I still have hours of work to do, the meowing, pawing, scratching, and walking over my lap and computer gets to be a little much. That's when the SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy comes into play.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Science Shows Cats Love Even Imaginary Boxes

If you share a home with a cat, you know cardboard boxes are their idea of IKEA furniture. Regardless of the size of the cat or the size of the box, furry occupants are content to idle for hours inside packing material. Now, cutting-edge cat science has revealed cats are...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Cats love boxes so much they'll even sit in fake ones

Anyone who owns cats knows they love to sit in boxes. Now a citizen science project suggests they like to seat themselves within the outlines of squares just as much as they would like to plant down in real ones, showing that cats (like their human owners) can be fooled by optical illusions.
Animalsnews-shield.com

Two Orphaned Baby Foxes Go Nuts When They Meet For The First Time 🦊❤️ | The Dodo Little But Fierce

A baby fox has been alone for weeks after being rescued, but when she lays her eyes on another orphaned fox they get so excited. Watch them meet each other for the first time!. Special thanks to Butter, Toffee, Morgan and Ruby. To learn more about Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/carolinawildlifecenter, Instagram: https://thedo.do/carolinawildlife, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/CarolinaWildlife.
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Pay No Attention to That Cat Inside a Box

On Monday morning, my partner laid a carry-on suitcase down on the floor, preparing to pack for his first post-vaccination trip to visit his parents. The moment he unzipped the bag, our cat Calvin promptly clambered inside. A piece of me would like to think that Calvin was attempting to...
Animalscapecharlesmirror.com

Pets of the Week: Tulip and Piper

We have highlighted them before, but here are Tulip and Piper taking a power nap after playtime. They are two wonderful beagles still looking for a forever home. If interested in adopting, email shorespca@gmail.com to request an application as we are not open for viewing due to COVID-19. We schedule visits after going over applications.
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

Why Do Dogs Lick Us? The Meaning Behind Those Puppy Kisses

Of all the strange behaviors our dogs exhibit, licking could hardly be considered bizarre. For most pet parents, puppy kisses are an unavoidable and often enjoyable result of dog ownership. If a dog is licking you, the assumption is that they are either being affectionate or that you’ve got some crumbs of sauce somewhere on your person. But what does it really mean when a dog licks you, and why might it be cause for concern?
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

Meant To Be: Toddler With No Hands Brings Home Perfect Puppy With Missing Paw.

Vanessa McLeod was halfway through her pregnancy when doctors discovered that her daughter’s arms and hands had not formed properly. They urged her to terminate the pregnancy, but she refused. Now, the Canadian mom says she can’t imagine life without 2-year-old Ivy! She’s hoping their wonderful story will help knock down cultural stigmas around limb differences.