Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: May 12-19

• As most of you already know, K75 (AKA huddyurbuddy) has decided to leave the Kellogg Police Department so he can spend more time with his family (work normal person hours). Over the last 20 years, I have seen many officers come and go. Some I miss and some… not so much. K75 will be missed for sure, as he was definitely one of the good ones and it was an honor to work next to him. On the brighter side, now someone else can win the favorite cop thing in the News-Press. Who am I kidding, he will probably still win.