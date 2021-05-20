John Sims "AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation" Exhibit on Display in South Carolina

Artist, writer and activist John Sims is being featured in a series of four exhibitions and performances across four southern states: South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Florida opening in the months of May and June, presenting elements of his 20-year project Recoloration Proclamation, a system of work that confronts the ideas and symbols of white supremacy and visual terrorism, Confederate iconography, propriety of Southern Heritage, and transformative ritual in the context of the African American experience.