newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

Madison Garland signs with Lindsey Wilson College

Commonwealth Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomerset High School senior Madison Garland signed to compete in both basketball and track at Lindsey Wilson College. Garland has been a standout two-sport athlete for the Lady Jumpers for the past four years. Garland was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County girls basketball teams. This past basketball season, Garland averaged 13.2 points per game, hit 72 percent from the free throw line, averaged 6.6 boards per game, and hit 32 treys. On the track, Garland is ranked as the top shot putter in her region and is ranked second in the state in Class A. Garland set a new shot put school record this spring with a mark of 36'3" – beating the old school record by nearly three feet. As a sophomore, Garland won the Class A Region 6 shot put regional title and placed ninth in the Class A state meet. On hand for Madison Garland's signing was, Jennifer Stout, Megan Jones, Amy Garland, Kassidy Garland, Casey Rexroat, Jennifer Burgess, Brandon Hall, Craig Eastham, Lindsay Prather, James Dye, Matt Absher, and David Blakeman. Not picture was Randy Garland.

www.somerset-kentucky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, KY
Sports
Somerset, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lindsey Wilson College#Shot Put#Somerset High School#Class A Garland#School Record#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Lady Jumpers win two weekend games

Over the weekend, the Somerset High School softball team added two more wins to their season record. On Friday, the Lady Jumpers downed West Jessamine High School by a score of 9-4. On Saturday, Somerset downed North Bullitt High School, 12-0, in five innings. In the win over West Jessamine,...
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Pulaski County, Somerset girls tie for first in PCI

For the second time this season, the Pulaski County High School and Somerset High School girls track teams tied for top team honors. On Saturday, the Lady Maroons and the Lady Jumpers both scored meet-high 91 points in the Randy Elmore Pulaski County Invitational. Pulaski County High School senior Maddy...
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Pulaski County edges Southwestern in county baseball

Saturday afternoon at Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team dropped the homestanding Warriors 4-1 in a cross-town rivalry matchup. "I thought Kaleb Adams battled for us all game long," said Pulaski head coach Kent Mayfield. "Didn't have his best stuff early, but was very efficient. Defensively we played okay. I thought we made a couple big plays late in the game to help us seal the win. Offensively I liked our approach at the plate. We had some excellent at bats against a tough lefty (Southwestern senior Tyler Pumphrey), however we were picked off several times and missed a couple of signs that really cost us. Moving forward we really have to clean that kind of stuff up."
Pulaski County, KYsomerset106.com

Weekend Wrap Up: Monday, May 17th

High school baseball- In a game broadcast live on Somerset 106.1 FM, Somerset Briar Jumpers 4-1 over Glasgow. Somerset shutout Corbin 11-0. Mercer County 15-5 Southwestern. Clay County 2-1 over Pulaski County. Pulaski County defeated Southern 4-1. Softball- Somerset Lady Briarjumpers 9-4 over West Jessamine and defeated North Bullitt 12-0....
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Kentucky StateMarietta Daily Journal

Ex-Georgia PG Sahvir Wheeler transferring to Kentucky

Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC and transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Monday. Wheeler announced on April 20 that he was entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters. The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged a team-high 14.0 points and an SEC-leading...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Kentucky Stateaseaofblue.com

Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

After the decommitment of Nolan Hickman, John Calipari was briefly left with zero point guards on the roster for the Kentucky Wildcats for 2021-22. Under normal circumstances, this would be seen as a big problem, but with the new transfer rule in college athletics, Calipari has had a ton of options to complete his roster.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Lady Jumpers get crushed by Mercer County

After the first two innings, it looked like it might be a pitchers battle between Somerset High School and Mercer County High School on Thursday night. However, the Lady Titans erupted for 13 hits and 16 runs in the next two frames to end the game early with a 16-0 beatdown of the homestanding Lady Jumpers in four innings.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Josh Gross produces 2-RBI triple in Somerset's walk-off win

Trailing 6-3 and down to their last at bats, the Somerset High School baseball team needed a seventh-inning rally if they wanted to pull out the win over visiting Russell County High School on Thursday at Charlie Taylor Field. And the Briar Jumpers got just that, as they put four runs on the board for the walk-off 7-6 win over the Lakers.
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Chance Todd homers and pitches shutout in Maroons' 2-0 win

Pulaski County High School sophomore Chance Todd was virtually a 'one-man show' in the Maroons' 2-0 win over Whitley County High School on Thursday. On the mound, Chance Todd pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out nine batters. At the plate, Chance Todd slammed a two-run homer in the third inning for the game's only score. Todd's dinger brought home Kaleb Adams, who had doubled to get on base.
Pulaski County, KYPosted by
The Times-Tribune

Pulaski has Whitley's number again, beats Colonels, 2-0

SOMERSET — For the second time in two weeks, Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels haven’t had an answer for 12th Region power Pulaski County. The two teams met back on May 1st with the Maroons coming away with a 2-0 win. Pulaski County repeated the feat on Thursday, recording another 2-0 win while limiting the Colonels (18-8) to only four hits.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Somerset High School cheerleaders claim state championship

Hip-hip-hooray for Somerset High School's cheerleaders!. The independent city school's squad won a state title on Thursday in the 2021 KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) State Cheer Championships. "They were ecstatic," said coach Elizabeth Bruner of the girls on the squad. "They were super excited (to win)." It's not...
Somerset, KYlakercountry.com

Laker Baseball team falls on the road at Somerset

The Russell County Lakers Baseball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on the road at Somerset last night, but the Briar Jumpers rallied in the bottom of the 7th inning, scoring four runs including a walk-off hit to give Somerset the win. Nathan Lawson got the start for...