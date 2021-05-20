newsbreak-logo
3D-printed e-bike wins 2021 international Green Product Award

By Katherine Gallagher
Inhabitat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based bicycle manufacturer Urwahn Bikes has created a bike frame made entirely of 3D-printed steel. Known as Urwahn Platzhirsch, the minimalist commuter bicycle is already racking up awards, including the international Green Product Award in 2021. At least 1,461 participants from 51 countries also submitted entries for the 2021 awards....

inhabitat.com
