3D-printed e-bike wins 2021 international Green Product Award

Whether you’re talking about new models, technological advancements or upgraded designs, the world of e-bikes is expanding at a rapidly growing pace. Case in point–Brussels-based Cowboy’s new Cowboy 4 e-bike. The brand’s latest iteration includes a standard frame or step-through frame option, an overall tubular design that will appeal to everyone, a 70-mile range, an accompanying app that allows your smartphone to function as a digital dashboard, and integrated lights. What’s more, the Red Dot Design award-winning electronic bicycle offers first-in-class protection with crash detection alerting your emergency contact in the event of an accident as well as hydraulic disk brakes allowing you to stop on a dime. Unfortunately, the Cowboy C4 model e-bikes are currently only available in Europe with an expected delivery date in September of this year, but we’re hoping they land Stateside shortly thereafter because we’d love to cruise around town on one of them.