As you may know, the current health crisis is not the first coronavirus-related pandemic. In the last twenty years alone, there have been three: SARS-CoV-1, from 2002 to 2004, causing just under a thousand deaths, then MERS-CoV from 2012, which caused the death of just over 800 people. And finally, SARS-CoV-2, which doesn't really need any introductions anymore. Knowing this, it is likely that other such pandemics could emerge. So why not prepare for them now?