Bullish on Europe? Play It Safe with the QLVD ETF

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. This week we have US Value ETFs highlighted as our Smart Beta ETFs. US Value ETFs invest in the stocks of micro-, small-, mid-, and large-cap US companies that are trading close to or under their true value. Value has been out of favor for many years, but we saw a big shift at the end of 2020 and into 2021 as reopening ‘value’ plays became the next big rotational move. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several of the top US Value Smart Beta ETFs based on fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days. We’ve rated one ETF as Best, six as Good, and three as Caution for the week.