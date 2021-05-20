Bullish on Europe? Play It Safe with the QLVD ETF
There’s budding enthusiasm for European equities as some high-level investors believe the continent could be one of the best-performing regions this year. However, investors have heard this story before, only to be left disappointed. For those thinking this year will be different – and there’s some evidence suggesting it will be – the FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSE: QLVD) provides a prudent avenue to European equity exposure.www.etftrends.com