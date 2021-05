US Dollar Index (DXY) steadily trending lower towards yearly low. US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Lows or Worse. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade heavy, failing almost immediately to hold any sizable short-term pop it may have. Last week’s one day rally pushed it through the April low and just above the Jan-present trend-line, but brought into play trend-line resistance from the March high.