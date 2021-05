The restrictions due to COVID-19 have stripped away or changed every social interaction we used to have. How we work, how we go to school, how we gather with friends and family, how we worship, even how we communicate with strangers in the grocery store has all changed. While many of us are hopeful for the light at the end of the tunnel, the sense of loss and loneliness may have already taken its toll on our well-being. Prior to the pandemic, one in three adults age 45 and older were lonely. We can only assume that number is significantly higher during these difficult times. But rather than continue down the path of deepening loneliness, this pandemic may be able to provide us with a new lens and a new way forward.