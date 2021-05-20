newsbreak-logo
Rubi Rose’s Distinctive Voice Fuels Her Rap Career Ahead of Debut Album

By Kemet High
107 JAMZ
 9 hours ago
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. A unique voice is crucial to rap stardom. And that just happens to be Rubi Rose’s God-given attribute. Though she’s petite in size, her sonorous tone makes her music larger than life, seemingly like she’s the seed of vocal prowess rap legends Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown. That voice delivers the sexually liberated lyrics on her 2019 smash “Big Mouth,” which birthed different viral TikTok trends from dance moves to people biting into various foods during the intro. Given the platform’s current superpower, that boosted the 23-year-old artist’s status in the rap game, on top of the clout she’s earned as a past video vixen and social media influencer. After quadrupling her Spotify monthly listeners over the last year, Rubi is looking to increase her momentum in 2021.

