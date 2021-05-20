Stop-start recovery for Asia-Pacific aviation market, warn experts

Ryanair announces a US$989 million loss and apparently, things are getting better!. This week is apparently the beginning of the recovery, at least for the UK market and subsequently most of Europe. Holidaymakers should be returning to the beaches of Spain, Greece and Turkey; unfortunately, all three failed to make the “Green List” leaving Portugal as the winner by default! If this is the beginning of the recovery, then Ryanair for one will be delighted having just announced a loss of US$ 989 million; things can only get better, can’t they?