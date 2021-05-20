Stop-start recovery for Asia-Pacific aviation market, warn experts

Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay Sold for AUD180 million in Australia. On 10 May 2021, Australia-based developers Fridcorp and Piety Group (“Fridcorp and Piety”) announced its AUD180 million acquisition of the Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay from China-based private equity firm, Shanghai United Real Estate Investment (“Shanghai United”). The 140-key hotel has a total gross building area of 19,545 square metres and occupies a 3,670-square-metre lot in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, 4-kilometres east of the CBD. The hotel features extensive conference facilities, a rooftop pool and bar, six retail tenancies, a spa, a gym, a restaurant and bar, and a 156-lot underground public car park. Fridcorp and Piety mentioned that they have several plans in place to restore the property to its former prestige. It was reported back on 28 May 2017 that this property was acquired by a joint venture between Shanghai United and Zobon Real Estate Group from Singapore-based Royal Group for AUD140 million.