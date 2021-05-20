newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stop-start recovery for Asia-Pacific aviation market, warn experts

By In association with Singapore Airshow
Flight Global.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asia-Pacific aviation sector faces a stop-start recovery over the next 12 to 18 months as governments respond to fresh Covid-19 outbreaks by closing borders at short notice. However, while international and particularly business traffic may not return to 2019 levels for some years, pent-up demand for leisure and VFR...

www.flightglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Markets#Market Growth#Domestic Markets#Financial Markets#Market Demand#Vfr#Flightglobal#Embraer#Trans Tasman#Singapore Airshow#Asia Pacific Air Travel#Aviation#Recovery#Larger Gauge Aircraft#Europe#Airline#Fleets#Short Haul Markets#Carriers#Fast Track Airport Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 14 May 2021

Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay Sold for AUD180 million in Australia. On 10 May 2021, Australia-based developers Fridcorp and Piety Group (“Fridcorp and Piety”) announced its AUD180 million acquisition of the Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay from China-based private equity firm, Shanghai United Real Estate Investment (“Shanghai United”). The 140-key hotel has a total gross building area of 19,545 square metres and occupies a 3,670-square-metre lot in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, 4-kilometres east of the CBD. The hotel features extensive conference facilities, a rooftop pool and bar, six retail tenancies, a spa, a gym, a restaurant and bar, and a 156-lot underground public car park. Fridcorp and Piety mentioned that they have several plans in place to restore the property to its former prestige. It was reported back on 28 May 2017 that this property was acquired by a joint venture between Shanghai United and Zobon Real Estate Group from Singapore-based Royal Group for AUD140 million.
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia Middle Distillates: Key market indicators this week

Singapore — The Asian middle distillate complex in the week that began May 16 will likely face pressure from tepid demand amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Regional gasoil demand is set to slow down as local governments in southeast...
IndustryAviation International News

Metrojet Opens Philippines MRO Facility

Hong Kong-based business aviation services company Metrojet held a soft opening today for Metrojet Engineering Clark’s aircraft parking and maintenance facility in the Philippines. The MRO facility at Clark International Airport is Metrojet’s largest single investment in nearly a quarter of a century. At 7,100 sq m (76,423 sq ft),...
Industryroutesonline.com

Is this the Beginning of the Aviation Recovery?

Ryanair announces a US$989 million loss and apparently, things are getting better!. This week is apparently the beginning of the recovery, at least for the UK market and subsequently most of Europe. Holidaymakers should be returning to the beaches of Spain, Greece and Turkey; unfortunately, all three failed to make the “Green List” leaving Portugal as the winner by default! If this is the beginning of the recovery, then Ryanair for one will be delighted having just announced a loss of US$ 989 million; things can only get better, can’t they?
Aerospace & Defenseprweek.com

Airbus appoints UK consultancy to strategic comms brief

The Airbus brief includes corporate communications, campaign support, ESG activation and issues management. Powerscourt has worked with aerospace business since 2015, helping the group work through the challenges presented by Brexit, the impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector and Airbus’ work in the area of sustainable aviation. Airbus...
Marketsthemarketeagle.com

Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market to be Driven by the Rising Aquaculture Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific aquafeed market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses, ingredients, additives, product forms, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Industryairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Canadian Pacific Airlines Is Founded

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, after the Canadian Pacific Railway Company decided to purchase ten small bush airlines, Canadian Pacific Airlines (CP) is born. This the story of how this once well-known airline began. In the early 1940s, the Canadian Pacific Railway Company decides to purchase Ginger Coote Airways, Southern...
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Asia markets rebound, following US rallies

Shares in the Asia-Pacific bounced back on Friday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street, as investors picked up cheap stocks following recent losses. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 636.46 points, or 2.32 per cent, to close at 28,084.47, marking the first rise in four days, after losing 2.49 per cent on Thursday.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

High testing costs can stall global aviation recovery: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], May 14 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to ensure that high costs for Covid-19 testing do not put travel out of reach for individuals and families. To facilitate an efficient restart of international travel, Covid-19 testing must be affordable as well as...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

China falling behind in chip manufacturing equipment tech development

A survey conducted by the Nikkei at Semicon in Shanghai finds that Chinese chip manufacturing equipment makers are falling behind in their technology development. Difficulties in getting parts and materials from abroad were cited. “Our mainstay lithography machines are 90 nanometer models. Our 28 nm and 14 nm models have...
Softwaremanometcurrent.com

Global Aviation Navigation Software Market 2021 Key Manufacturers – AG-NAV, AVIATION TUTORIALS, LUCIAD

Presents a professional and in-intensity look at the industry. The report offers a simple review of the market together with definitions, classifications, programs, and chain shape. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of all the important aspects that are associated with the global Aviation Navigation Software market. All the crucial information on the growth patterns of the market and the growth factors responsible for it is covered in the research report. The study also involves the important achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.
Economyfeedstrategy.com

Scoular extends supply chain deeper into Asia-Pacific region

Distribution capabilities extended in Indonesia and Myanmar. Over the past year U.S.-based Scoular has invested in a trade and regional support team in Singapore and expanded its distribution capabilities in Indonesia and Myanmar, extending the company’s supply chain further into the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region. “We’re built to grow, and I’m...
EconomyFortune

These are the ‘Greatest Leaders’ in Asia-Pacific

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Fortune announced its annual World's 50 Greatest Leaders list yesterday and I'm happy to report that Asia-Pacific is well represented. By my reckoning, people who live in or represent Asia-Pacific countries account for about a fifth of this year's honorees—and that’s not counting five other leaders who live outside the region but have strong ethnic or cultural ties to it.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Forbes Global 2000: The World’s Largest Transportation Companies

It’s been an eventful year in logistics, as the global economy ground to a halt and then began to swiftly reopen. Ports around the world have experienced unprecedented backups. Demand for commercial air travel dried up. There’s been a surge of container cargo lost at sea. You might have heard about one very high-profile wrong turn in the Suez Canal.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

China Closes In On Japan At Beauty Giant Shiseido

Shiseido’s geographic balance has shifted considerably in the space of a year—so much so that China could soon challenge Japan as the beauty company’s biggest region for sales. In the first three months of 2021, Japan still held the top position with sales of $687 million (75.3 billion yen), down...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Asia sinks in North American noise

The noise level has risen to eardrum-bursting levels across the financial market space, with currencies, energy and precious metals having volatile intra-day sessions, but finishing near unchanged as the dust settled. The source of the market’s angst is inflation, and whether it is transitory or here to stay. In all honesty, I was in the transitory camp, but I am wavering, with the US NFIB Survey overnight firing on all cylinders, notably the employment and compensation sub-indexes. JOLTs Job Openings for March rose to 8.1 million, although a March number seems a bit backwards-looking into today’s dynamic markets.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The International Federation of the Red Cross says coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections over the past two weeks. That's more than in all other regions of the world combined. It warns that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse. It says seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific. It's calling for regional support with more medical equipment, prevention efforts and urgent access to vaccines. It says vaccination campaigns in Asia are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas.