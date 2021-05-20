NOW this… by Brenda

newsbreak-logo
After a long year of staring at bare sidewalks, the village benches have found themselves back where they belong. Many of them, adorned with plaques, are more than just places to sit and rest. They are engraved with memories. Members of our community. Loved ones. Our friends. Our mentors. They are simple reminders that those we’ve lost will always have a special place in our hearts … and in our village.

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas.

