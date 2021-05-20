Cleaning Up The Courtyard

SPRINGVILLE – The grand opening for the TJ Maxx store, in Springville, was held on Sunday, May 2. Shoppers lined up at the door at 11 a.m. to take a look at the new store and get some free gifts, hand sanitizer and water bottles, which were being offered. Gabby Hidalgo is a 13-year employee of TJ Maxx, and the manager of this new store. She is very excited to have the opportunity to serve the people of Springville, but this opening has come after a long wait. The store was set to open in March of 2020. But, like many other businesses, TJ Maxx was forced to stop the opening of any new stores because of COVID-19. So, the store stood empty until just recently, when preparations were made for the opening in May.