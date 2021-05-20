newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hop-on Successfully Launches an Alpha Version of our Decentralized Social Media Platform with Digital Rights Platform, Known as Digitalage(TM)

birminghamnews.net
 1 day ago

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that the Company has successfully launched the alpha version of our proprietary social media platform utilizing a decentralized platform with features that will promote digital rights management of influencers content at www.digitalage.com. 'Free Your Mind and Take...

www.birminghamnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Digital Content#Video Platform#Digital Technologies#Proprietary Technology#Digital Rights Platform#Tm#Hpnn#Company#Digitalage#Wechat#Tiktok#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans#Hop On Inc#Digital Rights Management#Launches#Private Enterprise#Content Licensing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Real Estatewiltonbulletin.com

Swivel Launches Interactive Space Planning Solution to Create First End-to-End Digital Leasing Platform for Commercial Offices

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.
Economynojitter.com

Amazon Connect Gives The New York Times a Read on Digital

Jeff Shah, VP of customer care at The New York Times, spoke last week during the keynote address at the AWS Summit Online, designed for developers and IT professionals looking to learn how to build and innovate at scale using AWS Cloud. As a native New Yorker, decades-long Times subscriber, and self-professed contact center geek, the opportunity to interview him was like manna from heaven.
TechnologyThe Drum

What does it mean to be a global data technology provider?

The marketing technology landscape is vast. Perhaps you’ve seen this dauntingly complex supergraphic on chiefmartec.com. As of last year, there were over 8,000 technology vendors, with 1,258 vendors in the data space alone. The “island of audience and marketing data technology” in the 2020 Martech landscape (see if you can...
Internetthenationalnews.com

Twitter Blue: social media platform looks to launch paid subscription service

Twitter has previously confirmed it is planning on launching a subscription service and now one app researcher has tweeted more details about the forthcoming project. According to Jane Manchun Wong, it is set to be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month. She says the new service will include an “undo tweets” function as well as a collections feature that allows users to organise saved posts. She also said it’s possible that Twitter will offer different tiers of services, with those willing to pay more receiving additional features.
InternetEntrepreneur

Top 5 Social Advertising Platforms for Ecommerce Sellers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As an e-commerce seller, you’re most likely promoting your products in one way or another (or at least you should be if you want to increase your sales and profitability), whether it’s via social media, paid ad campaigns, search engine optimization campaigns, influencer marketing or email marketing. There are many ways to promote an online store on the internet.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Tips For Marketing In A Digital Transformation Boom

David Greenberg is the senior VP of marketing at Act-On Software with more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience. Marketing has become so synonymous with technology that it’s hard to see where one begins and the other ends. According to the “godfather of martech,” Scott Brinker, there were a total of 8,000 martech solutions available on the market in 2020. As marketing continues to expand into the digital world, it’s crucial for marketers to continue to harness technology for good.
Vancouver, CACMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
Businessaithority.com

Bambuser Acquires Martech Company Relatable to Create a Powerhouse Platform for Livestream Social Commerce

Bambuser announced the acquisition of Relatable, a global marketing technology company, for approximately $24 million. The purchase will bring together significant core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and creative influencer marketing campaigns, which will better enable brands and retailers to scale high-impact Livestream shopping implementations and drive business results.
Technologybeincrypto.com

Digital Authentication NFT Platform Launches Token on PancakeSwap

Digital authentication non-fungible token (NFT) platform Collectible has launched its COLLT token on PancakeSwap (CAKE). Collectible is a blockchain-powered project designed to create digital certification of ownership for luxury goods. The COLLT token enables users to purchase goods and services, as well as bid on auctions on Collectible. It can also be used to pay for transaction fees on the Collectible protocol.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Small Businesses Can Now Win a Major Social Media Transformation with Hootsuite’s The Very Big Social Media Makeover Contest

The contest, now live, features celebrity judges, $10K in prizes, and an extensive SMB resource hub. Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today launched The Very Big Social Media Makeover for Small Business, providing small businesses across North America the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime Social Makeover with ten-thousand dollars in prizes. Through the contest, Hootsuite seeks to help one lucky winner successfully overhaul their social media presence to achieve growth and scale with social.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Gen Z And The Rise Of Social Commerce

Christoph Kastenholz is CEO & Co-Founder of Pulse Advertising, market leading influencer marketing agency. Gen Z refers to anyone who was born between 1997 and 2012. The oldest of this generation are now young adults in their early 20s, who are coming of age and entering the business world. They...
Internettech.co

Are We Witnessing the End of Free-to-Use Social Media Platforms?

Free to use social media platforms might be on their way out. Twitter is mulling a premium service called “Twitter Blue” while Facebook is still threatening to make iOS users pay unless Apple changes its privacy controls. Since the inception of social media, the default business model has been selling...
InternetBusiness Insider

The World’s Top 50 Influencers Across Social Media Platforms

Introducing our new index, which ranks U.S. generations on their economic, political, and cultural influence. >> Download the Report (.pdf) Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist. When do I...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Marketing Blockchain And Crypto Companies In Latin America

Patrick O'Neill Managing Partner of Sherlock Communications and named Latin America’s Best PR Professional 2020 by PR Week Awards. Blockchain is one of those modern-day terms that seems to spark fear in people of a certain age — myself included. Like cryptocurrencies, cloud storage, and anything with the prefix cyber-, it can often seem a little too daunting to even consider. But for those in marketing and communications — even if you have no desire to swap your bills for Bitcoin — simply understanding and embracing the idea of blockchain can transform your business prospects.
Internetrestofworld.org

New laws requiring social media platforms to hire local staff could endanger employees

In 2016, Brazilian police arrested Diego Dzodan, Facebook’s then vice president for Latin America, after the company refused to hand over WhatsApp messages that authorities alleged had been sent by drug dealers. A judge later ordered Dzodan to be released, calling his arrest “unlawful coercion.”. Telecommunications and internet service providers...