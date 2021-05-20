newsbreak-logo
Decatur, IL

Lake Shore Drive lanes to close for mowing

By Valerie Wells
Herald & Review
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — Outside lanes in the 800 to 1700 blocks of East Lake Shore Drive will be closed Monday for grass mowing. The closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should slow down and expect delays during that time. Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her...

