Lake Shore Drive lanes to close for mowing

Health Depart. Shuts Down Decatur Pub Due To Cockroach Infestation. (Decatur, IL) — A popular pub in Decatur is shutdown due to a cockroach infestation. The Macon County Health Department ordered Doherty’s Pub and Pins closed after live cockroaches were observed during an inspection. The inspection was in response to a customer complaint. Meanwhile, the owners posted a message on their Facebook page, which reads in part, “we’ve had a contract with the same pest control company for many years and they treat the building twice a month. They were last here on Tuesday, May 11th. This company has failed to protect us from pests, due to inadequate chemicals or faulty chemical applications, and they have been terminated.”