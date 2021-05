West Virginia has been named a finalist for the Canadian Cornish Trophy, given to the top Canadian collegiate football player in the NCAA. Addae transferred to WVU before the 2019 season from New Hampshire. After sitting out the 2019 season to fulfill transfer requirements, Addae had a breakout season with the Mountaineers in 2020. As the team’s starting safety Addae finished third on the team with 61 total tackles to go along with two interceptions and five pass deflections. Addae originally signed with New Hampshire out of Canada in 2016. After redshirting as a true freshman, Addae played in 24 games for the Rams over the next two seasons with 61 total tackles and 12 pass breakups.