The Lake Tahoe casino scene became a little smaller a year ago when the Lakeside Inn and Casino closed due to COVID-19. Locals who enjoyed the gambling property had hoped that it would one day be able to re-emerge, but when an auction was held this past March to sell much of the property’s equipment, the writing was on the wall. There was still a chance that, perhaps, a developer might step in and resurrect the property, which had been in operation for around 50 years, and keep its legacy alive. Those patrons who had made regular trips to Lakeside’s gaming floor now know with certainty that it’s the end of an era, as the property has been sold and is going to be demolished.