newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Sculpt: Creating Fashion That Empowers and Signature Leather Jackets

birminghamnews.net
 11 hours ago

'Sculpts; known for creating fashion that empowers is committed to creating design with the understanding that a great fit brings confidence and attitude to any outfit of the day.'. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Sculpt, an international design company, is known for creating designs to make...

www.birminghamnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Individual Designs#Art Style#Product Design#The Vintage Lamb Leather#The Goat Suede Leather#4b Union Court#Sculpt Leather Jackets#Beautiful Leather Jackets#Quality Leather Jackets#Creating Fashion#Sculpt Artisans#Full Grain Smooth Leather#Sheepskin Leather#Goat Leather#Colour#Standout Key Pieces#Leading Edge Style#Combination#Layers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss Is Giving Us A Haute Couture Collection

This is shaping up to be the year of Pyer Moss. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's brand has been no less than a cultural phenomenon over the years, but it looks like it's only the start for the American label. After announcing the fashion house would be coming out of their two year hiatus to return to New York Fashion Week in September, Pyer Moss is going to Paris and they're packing their first Haute Couture collection to go with them.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

6 vintage fashion trends that TikTok teens are 'discovering'

Beloved fashion trends always tend to repeat themselves, and if you take a scroll through TikTok, creators on the popular video-sharing app are bringing some vintage trends back around. Sometimes, it's a classic trend from almost 50 years ago going viral again. Other videos feature styles that millennials know and...
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Cody Simpson Stuns in Versace Eyewear

Versace has introduced three new eyewear designs – all featuring the instantly recognizable Medusa emblem, of course – and the promotional campaign stars singer, actor, model, and swimmer Cody Simpson. Simpson's many talents make him the ideal versatile model for this equally versatile eyewear, which is contemporary and classic at once. Throughout the shoot, he exudes the confidence and cool associated with the Versace brand – so much confidence that he could never look out of place, even when reclining, fully clothed, in a bathtub.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

11 American Designers Create Fashion Alliance for NYFW

New York Fashion Week is going forward this September with 11 fashion brands forming a long-term commitment to the biannual event. Fashion brands and designers Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian are teaming together for the Fashion Alliance, a group of American fashion brands committed to showing at IMG’s NYFW: The Shows for the next three seasons. The alliance begins this September and runs through 2022.
Appareldlmag.com

Lanvin Leather Curb Trainers ready in new colorways

No pair from Lanvin has not been mentioned here until today. Sighting the Lanvin Leather Curb Trainers in new colorways is a delight so we figured it’s time to give the French fashion house some attention. We particularly like the new color combinations to the classic shoe silhouette. Skater sneakers...
ApparelPosted by
Womanly Live

A Style Guide To Wearing Leather This Spring

Leather jackets are one of those fashion items that prove to be a good investment over and over again. Get the most out of your jacket before summer comes in. Sure, trends come and go, but when they return, they often change in some way or another, but a good leather piece will nearly always result in an effortlessly stylish ensemble when in the height of chic. And if you think about it, maybe leather is never entirely out of style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Brigitte Macron Is the Picture of French Fashion in a Blue Tweed Coat, Skinny Jeans & Slick Leather Heels

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron attended the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte’s death in Paris on Wednesday. For the historic occasion, Brigitte herself was the picture of French fashion in a bold blue, black and white tweed coat complete with metallic buttons. The statement piece came layered over a pair of her favorite black skinny jeans for a more casual balance.
Designers & CollectionsPhys.org

Fashion designers are actually not 'dictators of taste,' study finds

Most of the literature on innovation develops in the context of technology, where the degree of radical or incremental change in terms of functionality of the product can be evaluated according to objective and predictable models. In creative industries, a valuable source of competitive advantage lies in aesthetic innovation. In the world of fashion in particular, innovation is reflected in the way and the intensity with which styles change, so it is much more difficult to determine what is truly new. Consequently, over time, fashion critics have taken a key role in evaluating the quantity and quality of innovation introduced into the fashion market, since their experience allows them to evaluate the contribution of a specific designer in the context of what preceded him/her and what other stylists do. Each season, fashion critics examine the new collections that leading fashion designers present, evaluating what is authentically original versus what is simply reworked, thus playing a fundamental role as gatekeepers of taste within the market.
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Japanese Kimono Street Styles w/ Fan, Floral Kimono, Belted Leather Corset, Striped Kimono, Geometric Kimono Jacket, Tabi Socks & Geta Sandals

Wearing beautiful kimono styles on the street in Harajuku one evening are Japanese traditional performers Tomomitsu and Maho. At the left is Maho, a Japanese makeup artist. Her ensemble consists of a yellow floral print kimono. She styled her kimono with a floral print obi with a green and orange colorway and finished off her style with white tabi socks and geta sandals. A red and white fan completed her setup. For more of Maho’s kimono street styles, visit her feed on Instagram and Twitter.
Apparelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Fashion Snoops

While it might not get as a lot use as denims, having the good set in your arsenal will help you stay prepared. It’s additionally value noting that swimsuit separates work just as properly when worn by themselves as they do when styled collectively so it’s almost a guarantee that you just get the most out of your investment. We solely embrace products which have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial staff. However, we could receive a portion of gross sales if you buy a product by way of a link on this article.
Worldsightunseen.com

A New Identity For an Australian Designer, and Other Graphic Design Picks For May

Our new Graphic Design column is guest-edited by the team at The Brand Identity, a graphic design resource and publication, as well as the producer of customizable backdrops made for designers to showcase their work. Each month, they’re sharing with our readers a selection of the most interesting studios, packaging designs, and branding and identity projects featured recently on their site. This month: culture-driven visuals for a Brooklyn menswear brand, a website for a tribute album to a famed Russian Poet, and a flexible graphic identity for an Australian multi-disciplinary designer (above).
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Experimental Graphic Fall Fashion

Midorikawa introduces its newest collection designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, featuring a notable collaboration with OUT OF MUSEUM. The Japanese brand delivers a wide selection of wearables that are designed with raw detailing to spotlight the intricate detail and attention that goes into each piece. The modern designs...
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Kerolyn Soares Poses for Versace Jeans Couture Spring 2021 Campaign

Versace Jeans Couture puts the spotlight on denim for its spring-summer 2021 campaign. Starring models Kerolyn Soares and Yassine Jaajoui, images take a stripped-down approach to new season designs. Photographer Davit Giorgadze captures studio portraits on film where Kerolyn evokes cool-girl style. From acid wash treatments to brocade prints and...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Spotlight on Deadwood’s Cactus Leather Collection

Founded in 2012 by friends and vintage-lovers Carl Ollson and Felix von Bahder, Stockholm-based sustainable fashion label Deadwood has spent nine years creating handmade, luxe recycled leather goods. This year the duo debuted a plant-based vegan capsule collection, made entirely from cactus leather. “At Deadwood we have been somewhat skeptical...
ApparelElle

Leather Repair: How To Repair Leather According To Aspinal Of London

Make Do And Mend - Your DIY Guide To Looking After And Loving The Clothes And Accessories You Already Own. So, you've invested in your dream leather handbag and used it day in and day out for several years. As a result, it now looks more 'deathly' than designer. Whether it's got cracks, scratches or dullness your leather goods - be it a passport holder or wallet - deserve to be looking their best.
Apparelwomensbest.com

Fashion & Style

In the Fashion & Style Blog section you can read about the hottest trends and latest news in fashion! At Women's Best, your satisfaction and well-being is our top priority. That's why, in addition to information on a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, we also want to share styling tips and news on the latest fashion trends with you. Our blog posts are here to inspire you and help you become the best version of yourself!
Designers & Collectionsritzherald.com

H&M Collaborates With Liya Kebede’s Lemlem for a Joyful, Laidback Women’s Collection Made From More Sustainable Materials

H&M announced a collaboration with lemlem, the womenswear brand founded by Ethiopian supermodel, actress and maternal health advocate Liya Kebede. Versatile for the city or a summer getaway, the lemlem x H&M collaboration is a womenswear collection that features a relaxed, fashion-forward range of caftans, beachwear pieces, swimwear, jewelry and accessories, made of more sustainable materials. The lemlem x H&M collection is available in select stores and online.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

How To Tailor Your Vintage Like A Supermodel

I have a leather jacket I bought second hand that’s gorgeous and soft, but baggy and shapeless, so I’ve never worn it. Speaking on Zoom with Sami Miro, head of her namesake brand famous for its abstract recreations of leather jackets worn by Imaan Hammam, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa, I’m curious – what tips can she give me for my old jacket that’s travelled with me during two country moves, but never seen daylight? “Even minimal adjustments will make such a difference,” she says, “I love finding XXXL leather jackets and keeping the shoulders and the arms as they are, then tailoring the waist smaller to add some sexiness to it.” Upcycling vintage fashion she’s found all over the world, Miro is leading a progressive new movement in which tailoring is becoming another sustainability hack in the fight against fast fashion.