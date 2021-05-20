Sculpt: Creating Fashion That Empowers and Signature Leather Jackets

I have a leather jacket I bought second hand that’s gorgeous and soft, but baggy and shapeless, so I’ve never worn it. Speaking on Zoom with Sami Miro, head of her namesake brand famous for its abstract recreations of leather jackets worn by Imaan Hammam, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa, I’m curious – what tips can she give me for my old jacket that’s travelled with me during two country moves, but never seen daylight? “Even minimal adjustments will make such a difference,” she says, “I love finding XXXL leather jackets and keeping the shoulders and the arms as they are, then tailoring the waist smaller to add some sexiness to it.” Upcycling vintage fashion she’s found all over the world, Miro is leading a progressive new movement in which tailoring is becoming another sustainability hack in the fight against fast fashion.