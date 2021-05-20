newsbreak-logo
Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

birminghamnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.

