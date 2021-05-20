Run to Remember

If we’re going to have Liza and Charles move from big breakup to reconciliation — and that must be where this rom-com is headed in the end, since we’re halfway through the season and Liza is still pining away for her guy — there’s got to be a few beats in between anger and remembering that duh, you guys totally love each other, and in “The Son Also Rises,” Charles and Liza hit one of those beats: friendship. Do I think Charles still needs to explain how he could go from proposing to Liza into a full-blown relationship with Quinn so easily? Uh, yeah. I will always think that. I will think that so much I would like it printed on a T-shirt so I can wear it around and have other people think it. Would that be a little wordy for a T-shirt? Sure. But that wouldn’t make it any less true.