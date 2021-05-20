Run to Remember

When Lucy Dacus was 13, she spent a summer at a Bible camp in her home state of Virginia. Looking back now, she remembers the sermons preaching abstinence, the “slightly erotic God-loving songs” at worship times, and the talent show where she performed Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” backed by five male friends with acoustic guitars. Most of all, though, she remembers meeting her first boyfriend. “He was into Slayer, and he was a stoner, and I told him that if we dated, he would have to stop smoking weed,” Dacus, 26, recalls over Zoom from the house she now shares with six friends in Philadelphia. “I was a straight-laced, hardass, morally superior 13-year-old.”