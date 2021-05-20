newsbreak-logo
Run to Remember

ellicottvilleNOW
ellicottvilleNOW
 16 hours ago
Running builds character … at least that is what my 3rd grade gym teacher told me. I hated her for it. Every lap we had to do I became more bitter and tired. It wasn’t until many years later that I understood what she meant by character. Elisa Hughey understood...

ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/
Politicsthecharlottegazette.com

Pettus remembered for his compassion

The Drakes Branch community is mourning the loss of one of its lifelong residents and former town council members. Walter Harold Pettus Jr., known by most as “Harold Jr.,” died April 21 at the age of 92. Pettus, an Army veteran served on the Drakes Branch Town Council for 28...
Houston, TXoutsmartmagazine.com

Remembering LaTrina Carter

Houston’s LGBTQ community lost a committed and energetic activist on February 25, when LaTrina Denise Carter passed away from complications of COVID-19. Carter was a tireless champion for the Black, LGBTQ, and differently abled communities. Kristopher Sharp first met Carter after he enrolled at the University of Houston Downtown (UHD)...
CelebritiesYes Weekly

Remembering Johnny Crawford

Much has been said about the importance of adult role models and the positive impact they can have on children. But for those of us little buckaroos who grew up in the 1950s, there was no finer role model than Johnny Crawford, himself just a kid when he starred as Mark McCain on the hit TV series “The Rifleman.”
TV SeriesVulture

Younger Recap: An Affair to Remember

If we’re going to have Liza and Charles move from big breakup to reconciliation — and that must be where this rom-com is headed in the end, since we’re halfway through the season and Liza is still pining away for her guy — there’s got to be a few beats in between anger and remembering that duh, you guys totally love each other, and in “The Son Also Rises,” Charles and Liza hit one of those beats: friendship. Do I think Charles still needs to explain how he could go from proposing to Liza into a full-blown relationship with Quinn so easily? Uh, yeah. I will always think that. I will think that so much I would like it printed on a T-shirt so I can wear it around and have other people think it. Would that be a little wordy for a T-shirt? Sure. But that wouldn’t make it any less true.
Entertainmentrecordgazette.net

Friendship Club remembers

Looking sharp in their red blazers over white shirts, black pants and ties, 36 boys of the renowned All-American Boys Chorus took the stage as the Friendship Club’s first production of 2016. The group delighted the appreciative audience from its very first song, “Be Our Guest,” with beautiful harmonies and...
Books & Literaturedowntownfrederick.org

Erika Montgomery: A Summer to Remember

Join us on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 pm EST for the launch of local author Erika Montgomery’s new novel, A Summer to Remember. Erika will be in conversation with her editor, Alexandra Sehulster, as they discuss this unforgettable tale via Google Meet. This event is free but registration is...
Berea, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Prom a night to remember for seniors

Clean trucks, polished boots, and bedazzled gowns were warmly welcomed into Poosey Ridge Saturday evening. Madison Southern students danced the night away at Chenault Vineyards during their Prom. Many families from Kirksville, Poosey, and Berea posted photos of their teenagers with dates and friends decked out and ready to dance.
CelebritiesSand Hills Express

Passage: Remembering Norman Lloyd

It happened this past week . . . the loss of three creative people in very different fields. Actor Norman Lloyd died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He first won notice with the Mercury Theater under Orson Welles in the 1930s. In 1942 he played a Nazi spy in the Hitchcock...
Books & LiteratureDaily Princetonian

What to read this summer

With Dean’s Date and final exams still looming, summer can seem so very far away. But in a few short days, this semester — this long, long semester — will at last be over. So many of us, especially A.B. folks like me, have had to do so much reading this semester. Even if that reading is enjoyable or interesting, it’s taxing when it’s mandatory. I’m excited to get back to summertime reading, when I can read what I want at the pace I want. In that spirit, here are six books I want to read this summer — and if you feel so inclined, I invite you to read along with me.
Societystreetsensemedia.org

Remembering Street Sense vendors

Memorial Day should remember those who lost their lives for selling Street Sense papers. They were not given a safe place to live like a hotel or motel room. Some writers have endangered lives. Some have wounds, some are disabled and crippled for selling papers for Street Sense. We do our share of work and we should be given a hotel and motel room, too. It’s not fair.
Home & Gardenarchitects.org

Remembering Art Gensler FAIA

Art Gensler, the American architect, interior designer and founder of global architecture firm Gensler, has passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness. The founder of the world's largest architecture firm died in his sleep at his family home in Mill Valley, Marin County, reported the San Franciso Chronicle.
Virginia StateMiddletown Press

Lucy Dacus Remembers Everything

When Lucy Dacus was 13, she spent a summer at a Bible camp in her home state of Virginia. Looking back now, she remembers the sermons preaching abstinence, the “slightly erotic God-loving songs” at worship times, and the talent show where she performed Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” backed by five male friends with acoustic guitars. Most of all, though, she remembers meeting her first boyfriend. “He was into Slayer, and he was a stoner, and I told him that if we dated, he would have to stop smoking weed,” Dacus, 26, recalls over Zoom from the house she now shares with six friends in Philadelphia. “I was a straight-laced, hardass, morally superior 13-year-old.”
Public Healthfcnews.org

Side effects of the pandemic will be remembered

It is well past a year now since our lives were drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the very outset, I think as individuals we were almost in shock. Then restaurants closed, businesses other than “essential” closed; employees other than “essential” were told to stay home. Protective gear became...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

An Acronym to Remember for Life Advice

The acronym HOME TV highlights six pieces of advice for making the most of life. Some tips include focusing on health and using moderation, making others feel good, and avoiding a materialistic lifestyle. Other pieces advice include prioritizing either work or life, keeping utterances short in conversations and questioning one's...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Remembering a musical and spiritual pilgrim

The famous composer Igor Stravinsky was raised in the Russian Orthodox tradition, and came to have an appreciation for the spiritual riches of the Catholic Church. © 2021 The Catholic Thing. All rights reserved. For reprint rights, write to: info@frinstitute.org The Catholic Thing is a forum for intelligent Catholic commentary. Opinions expressed by writers are solely their own.
DFW Community News

Summer Reading Program at Books-A-Million

Choose any four books from the Summer Reading Adventure section in-store or online. Write about the books you’ve read in your summer reading adventure log book. Show your completed log book to a store associate to receive your free Because of Winn Dixie Notepad.
WorkoutsPosted by
ellicottvilleNOW

BOSU Brilliance

Core Performance Fitness and Training is not your typical fitness studio/gym. Our name alone is a statement to our motto. We train your core so that your entire body is stronger, balanced, more effective and injury proof. Our studio is filled with unique equipment that requires your body to be the machine vs. machines that work your body. One of our favorite pieces of equipment is the BOSU ball.