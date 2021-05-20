Alex Rodriguez Would Still Be With Jennifer Lopez If He Could, Source Says

It seems that one of our favorite ex-celebrity couples might be taking their love of the early-aughts to the next level. That's right, just as low-rise jeans and chunky flip-flops have seemingly come back into style, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have started hanging out again. A source told People that the pair have been spending time together since Jennifer's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, with Ben even visiting Jennifer at her Los Angeles home on April 30. "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years," another source told the outlet.