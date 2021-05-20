Alex Rodriguez Would Still Be With Jennifer Lopez If He Could, Source Says
Alex Rodriguez is focusing on his fitness following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, a source tells ET. Late last month, the 45-year-old former baseball pro showed off his impressive body transformation after four months of consistently working out and watching what he eats. In March, he also shared that he was taking part in the 54D program, a nine-week training program that combines high-intensity group training, custom nutrition and recovery therapy. A source tells ET that after his breakup with 51-year-old Lopez, he has made it a goal to shed his "dad bod."www.msn.com