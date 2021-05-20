Apple TV+’s ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’: TV Review
Never a Dull Moment, the superb book that inspired this up-close look at a cultural renaissance, is unequivocal: The early ’70s, says author David Hepworth, were “the most febrile and creative time in the entire history of popular music,” and 1971 was “the most innovative, most interesting and longest-resounding year of that era.” To those who weren’t there, and maybe even to some who were, that might sound like boomer bragging. Until you take a look at the evidence, as 1971 does in eight potent installments.www.msn.com