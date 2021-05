Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is the last anime movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise and it has become the most successful Hideaki Anno directed film in the creator's history. With this being the last adventure of NERV for the foreseeable future, it seems that there were plenty of Evangelion films that were dying to see how the story of the EVA pilots would come to a close, especially considering it had been delayed multiple times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has placed the nation of Japan into emergency lockdown a number of times.