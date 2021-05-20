Kim Jacobson Pleads Guilty to Violating Safety Standards
Owner of a Tanker Truck Repair Company, Loren Kim Jacobson Pleads Guilty to Violating Safety Standards and Making False Statement to OSHA Investigator. POCATELLO (STL.News) Loren Kim Jacobson, 65, of Pocatello, and owner of a tanker testing and repair company, KCCS Inc., pleaded guilty to making an illegal repair to a cargo tanker in violation of the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act (HMTA) and lying to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. The case arose from an explosion that occurred at KCCS during a cargo tanker repair on August 14, 2018, severely injuring a KCCS employee.stl.news