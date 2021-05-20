Wetumpka: Stephanie Hafley Sentenced For Embezzling

newsbreak-logo
Wetumpka Woman, Stephanie Hafley Sentenced To Prison For Embezzling Money From A Doctor’s Office And Falsifying Her Tax Returns. Montgomery, AL (STL.News) On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Stephanie Hafley, also known as Stephanie A. Rooney, 53, from Wetumpka, Alabama, was sentenced to 22 months in prison for embezzling nearly $400,000.00 from her employer and failing to pay taxes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. In addition to her prison sentence, Hafley was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $393,134.02 restitution to the victim, and $108,610.00 to the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS). There is no parole in the federal system.

