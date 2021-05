“Today, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Félix Verdejo-Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez for federal crimes arising from the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz,” the Justice Department announced on Thursday. “Félix Verdejo-Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez,” the official statement reads, “are facing one count of carjacking resulting in death, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2119(3) and (2); one count of kidnapping resulting in death, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1201 (a)(1) and 2; and one count for killing an unborn child, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1841and 2, also known as the ‘Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004’ or ‘Laci and Conner’s Law’.”