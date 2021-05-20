Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s Monthly News Conference

Governor Andy Beshear made some big announcements during a recent news conference. The governor said small groups that are 100% vaccinated do not have to wear masks around each other. He also said that starting May 28th, Memorial Day weekend, all indoor and outdoor events under 1,000 can be held at 75% capacity. Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July and Gov. Beshear says he’s hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. The governor also announced 655 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 447,582 cases. 147 of those new cases were children 18-years-old or younger. 408 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 113 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 3.51%. Gov. Beshear’s office also announced six deaths bringing the statewide death toll to 6,548. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.