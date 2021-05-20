Watch lyric video for Bono’s new song, “Eden: To Find Love,” from ‘Citizen Penn’ documentary

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA lyric video for “Eden: To Find Love,” a new song sung and co-written by U2‘s Bono that’s featured in the new documentary Citizen Penn, has premiered on the band’s YouTube channel. Bono collaborated on the tune with former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hit songwriter/producer Linda Perry, who composed...

