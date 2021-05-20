Muz & Rose owner Mixes Old And New in her boutique
This Leesburg boutique celebrates slow fashion and all things sustainable. The beginning of this story is a familiar one: After several years in New York City, Elyse Smith was tired of the hustle. Post-graduation from Herndon High School, she studied fashion-merchandising management at the Fashion Institute of Technology and then worked a series of glossy corporate jobs in private-label development for major department stores. But by the spring of 2013, she’d fallen out of love with Big Fashion and the Big Apple. It was time for a change.northernvirginiamag.com