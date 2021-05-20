newsbreak-logo
Montana State track and field qualifies 13 for NCAA West Preliminary Round

By MSU Sports Information, Chronicle Staff
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State had 13 athletes declared as entries Thursday into the NCAA West Preliminary hosted by Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium beginning May 26. Representing the Bobcats will be Collin Buck, Lucy Corbett, Cantor Coverdell, Duncan Hamilton, Cooper Hoffman, Noah Martin, Alec Nehring, Carla Nicosia, Derrick Olsen, Ethan Saberhagen, Drake Schneider, Levi Taylor and Carley VonHeeder.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
