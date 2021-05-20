newsbreak-logo
Claxton Poultry indicted on price fixing charges

By Roy Graber
wattagnet.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany has been charged with a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. A federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Normal W. Fries Inc., doing business as Claxton Poultry Farms, with participation in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chicken products, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on May 20.

www.wattagnet.com
