Thirsty Thursday: Retro Roasts in Russellville

Reception Bar owner Katie Rue brings her Korean American background to her Orchard Street soju bar, where she experiments with Korean ingredients and spirits to tell a story on what it means to be Asian American. What started as a family-style, multi-course dinner series at Rue’s apartment turned into a community-based bar that hopes to recreate some of the interpersonal connections between patrons that were so central to the dinner series. “When people start to drink a little, they loosen up, and they start opening up,” Rue said. “So even having our bar at the center of our indoor space, and giving it a curved shape, encourages people to talk to each other and to the bartender to understand the story behind the drinks they are experiencing.”