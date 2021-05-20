Thirsty Thursday: Retro Roasts in Russellville
For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with the folks at Retro Roasts. Retro Roasts is built on a foundation of experienced coffee shop owners and brewers. They’ve gone through several iterations with a coffee shop located inside some of the other businesses run by Emily Young, like Dog Ear Books and The Garage Arcade. For the folks at Retro Roasts, opening as a stand-alone was the culmination of seeing each of the businesses grow on their own and being a part of the developing Russellville downtown.www.aymag.com