Thirsty Thursday: Retro Roasts in Russellville

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with the folks at Retro Roasts. Retro Roasts is built on a foundation of experienced coffee shop owners and brewers. They’ve gone through several iterations with a coffee shop located inside some of the other businesses run by Emily Young, like Dog Ear Books and The Garage Arcade. For the folks at Retro Roasts, opening as a stand-alone was the culmination of seeing each of the businesses grow on their own and being a part of the developing Russellville downtown.

