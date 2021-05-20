A Boomer’s Journal

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo this year. The annual Mother’s Day weekend tulip sale at the Clinton United Methodist Church was moved up a week. That’s because the tulips from North Star Orchards bloomed a bit early. On Saturday, May 1, volunteers Beth Roy, Carol Klausner, Angela Kramer and Pastor Michael Terrell sold 160 bunches of tulips. All proceeds raised benefit Rise Against Hunger. Sue King of Clinton bought a couple bunches of tulips near the start of the event. Those purchasing tulips could drive up to get the flowers, a way to follow Covid-19 protocol. This marks the second year of the tulip sale. Last year’s event sold out of tulips within minutes.