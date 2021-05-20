A Boomer’s Journal

Boomer the Dog is an application to help you manage your dog's life. The app contains several features that will help you to keep track of your dog-related expenses, your dog's health and grooming appointments, and more, and you'll even have the option to receive personalized notifications. The app also has a list of more than 200 different breeds of dogs. And you know those walks that you always take with your four-legged friend? You can map the routes in real time and save them for future reference! Finally, the app has a chat feature, where you can interact with other dog owners and chat about your furry pals. Come be a part of the Boomer the Dog family!